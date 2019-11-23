Snag a certified refurb Ring Video Doorbell for just $60

If you don’t mind a refurb, Amazon is blowing out Ring Video Doorbells at just $60 a pop. They normally sell for $90. And since it’s an Amazon certified refurb, Amazon slaps an additional one-year warranty on it. That’s not bad, especially for the price.

Answering the door is the worst. You rarely know who’s going to be there and it very well could be someone you don’t want to see. That’s why you need something like the Ring Video Doorbell.

With it, you can connect your account to your smartphone, tablet, or PC to get crystal-clear 1080p HD video. In addition to video, you can also hear what is going on outside your door, as well as use it as an intercom system so you can tell those bums outside to leave you alone.

Again, you get this for the killer price of $60. Whether you plan on buying this for yourself or knocking someone off your holiday shopping list – this is a killer deal and it shouldn’t be passed up.

More Deals:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.