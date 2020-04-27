Deals
Snag a year of PlayStation Plus for an unbelievable price of $34 right now
You won’t find it any cheaper than this.
A PlayStation Plus membership costs $60 for the year. This deal via CDKeys gets it in your hands for just $34. That’s a whopping $26 discount and by far one of the lowest prices we have seen all year.
This card provides a one-year membership to Sony PlayStation Plus. This membership allows you to play many games with your friends over the internet. Try online multiplayer or access PS Plus games through the Instant Game Collection. You have early access to new games and discounts and can save your games online.
We don’t know how long this deal will last or when supplies will run out, so scoop this up while you can because this is the best deal you’re going to see for a while.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Work from anywhere in the world with this $39.99 WFH starter kit
- Get $2400 worth of pro MS Office training now for just $35
- This Lenovo smart clock with Google Assistant is down to just $40 (normally $80)
- PearlCBD is hooking up KnowTechie readers with 20% off its entire CBD lineup
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.