Snag the official NES Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers for 50% off right now

The Nintendo Switch is a great console for enjoying modern games, but thanks to things like Nintendo Switch Online, there are plenty of classics to enjoy, as well.

And let’s be honest, there’s no better way to enjoy old-school games than with old-school controllers. Nintendo has got you covered on that front with an awesome sale on its NES-styled Joy-Con controllers which are currently 50% off the $60 price tag, bringing a pair of the controllers down to only $29.99.

The sale runs through January 10, but there is a caveat – you must have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

The $20/year Nintendo Switch Online service gives you access to retro games (which now includes SNES titles), cloud saves, online multiplayer, and more. Also, if you have Twitch Prime (basically Amazon Prime if we’re being honest) then you have the chance to snag some free months of the service.

These controllers work with both the original Nintendo Switch and the Switch Lite.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.