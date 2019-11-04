Some camgirl sites you’ve never heard of but probably use exposed user data

Barcelona company VTS Media apparently forgot how to secure its user databases as has been revealed by TechCrunch. VTS kept user log data on these insecure databases, exposing it to whoever wants it. If you’ve visited amateur.tv, webcampornoxxx.net, and placercams.com lately then you’ve probably had your data exposed.

While these sites are mostly used in Spain and Europe, when it comes to porn and cam sites, it’s a world economy. Not only did the open databases contain tons of daily site activity logs, but it didn’t even have a password for weeks. The data included usernames, private chat messages with camgirls and other users and failed login usernames and passwords stored as plain text. Though I don’t see how that last one could be damaging.

The camgirls also had some of their account information exposed and the data contained which videos users were watching – their sexual proclivities there for the world to see. VTS to this point hasn’t commented to TechCrunch on its shitty database security but has shut off the database.

Some unfortunate side effects have come due to data breaches, but this one seems like a scuff on the proverbial shoe. Even though the logs were detailed enough for TechCrunch to link email addresses and other information to real-world identities, it couldn’t have been enough data for a hacking collective to make any viable threats. It’s still bullshit security.

While failed logins and sexual preferences are annoying things to have revealed, those bits aren’t really going to threaten someone’s existence. However, that’s not an excuse for the total lack of considerate security.

Especially when it comes to the sex workers. Many camgirls cam as a part-time job and revealing their identities or any identifying information can put them at risk in a society that hasn’t fully accepted their rightful place. While most of the traffic to these three sites is Europe-based, there was still some U.S. based user information.

Because it’s in Europe, VTS will most likely be facing down a fine under current GDPR rules, with a bump because sexual preferences fall under the “special categories” when it comes to data types. If you are a purveyor of these sites, it might be time to change your password or just tweet about your sexual preferences so that it doesn’t come back to bite you later. So you like a bit of light BDSM, it’s 2019, it’s cool.

