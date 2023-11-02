Connect with us

News

Some company is paying 23andMe $20M for your DNA data

By combing through this genetic treasure trove, GSK hopes to discover new pathways to fight diseases
The image is showing a transaction of 100 adolway being transferred from ek 86668600a to gsk 10691560700.
Image: KnowTechie

23andMe, the company best known for telling you that you’re not as Italian as your grandma insisted, has just landed a cool $20 million from GSK Plc.

Why? For a one-year golden ticket to their treasure trove of consumer DNA data, reports Bloomberg.

So, why does GSK care about your DNA? It’s not because they’re trying to clone an army (as far as we know), but because this genetic data could be the key to new treatments.

By combing through this genetic treasure trove, GSK hopes to discover new pathways to fight diseases. This partnership has already borne fruit, fast-tracking a potential cancer drug to clinical trials in just four years, a veritable sprint compared to the industry average of seven years.

1125 7093 1680305671

Hear the World Clearly Again with Jabra

Did you know? In the U.S., you don't need a prescription or referral to purchase hearing aids. Click to explore Jabra's advanced hearing solutions.

Learn More

But, like any good deal, there’s fine print. Any discoveries GSK makes with the 23andMe data will now be GSK’s property. But don’t worry, 23andMe isn’t walking away empty-handed – they’ll be pocketing royalties on some projects.

And here’s the cherry on top for 23andMe: the deal with GSK is non-exclusive. That means they can play the field and license their DNA library to other drugmakers. After all, why limit yourself to one suitor when you’re the belle of the ball?

Anne Wojcicki, 23andMe’s CEO, sees this as a testament to the power of genetics to transform health. And with a monoclonal antibody drug they developed independently currently in clinical trials, it’s clear they’re not just talking the talk.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

V7 2 728x90 1

1125 8332 1694625598

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask

TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks

Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics
Avatar for Kevin Raposo

Kevin is KnowTechie's founder and executive editor. With over 15 years of blogging experience in the tech industry, Kevin has transformed what was once a passion project into a full-blown tech news publication. Shoot him an email at kevin@knowtechie.com or find him on Mastodon or Post.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

People are taking surveys on Survey Junkie and getting paid cash, with a daily payout of up to $40,000 and over 30,000 Trustpilot reviews.

Deals of the Day

  1. Paramount+: Live Sports Starting at $2.50/mo. for 12 Mos. Sports - Try It Free w/ code: SPORTS
  2. Save $20 on a Microsoft365 subscription at Best Buy with a Best Buy Membership!
  3. Try Apple TV+ for FREE and watch all the Apple Originals
  4. Save $300 on a Segway at Best Buy, now $699

More in News