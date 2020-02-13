Somehow eBay has 1TB Xbox One S Digital Editions down to just $140

We don’t know how eBay is making a profit on these, but for a limited time, eBay is blowing out 1TB Xbox One S Digital Editions at the insane price of $140. It normally sells for $250. This price is bananas and we seriously don’t know how they’re selling these so cheap. This is by far the best price we’ve seen to date on this.

As the name suggests, this is the digital version of the Xbox One. Meaning, you can’t play any physical disc games on it. You’ll have to download games to play them. That’s a fair trade-off when you factor in the price. And this is for a brand new console either. You get the console and a wireless controller with your purchase too. Be sure to click the button below or this link for the rest of the details.

Listen, $140 for a digital Xbox One is an absolute no-brainer. You won’t find it any cheaper than this. If this is something you’ve been meaning to purchase, don’t hesitate on this deal. And if you plan on pulling the trigger on this, do it as soon as you can because we’re guessing these are going to sell out fast.

