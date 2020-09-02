Somehow RAVPower has this 16750mAh portable battery pack down to just $14

Alright, your phone is always running out of juice. You’re constantly on the go and have nowhere to charge it. Well, this is where a portable battery pack comes into play. And if you need one on the cheap, RAVPower has this 16750mAh portable charger down to just $14 with code NEW19. It usually sells for $36.

These things can come in insanely clutch when you really need it. And it charges basically everything you throw its way. And it has a killer capacity too. It can charges an iPhone 8 almost five times, an iPhone X or Samsung Galaxy S9 three times, or an iPad Air 2 once. It’s even equipped with a handy flashlight too. That’s not bad for just $14.

If this sounds all good to you, snag it today for just $14. Just be sure to use promo code NEW19 at checkout to see the discount. We’re not sure how long this price is around for, so we suggest snagging this sooner than later. These will sell out fast, get yours before they do.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.