Sony’s latest noise-canceling headphones are down to just $123 right now

Back in May, Sony launched a cheaper version of its popular noise-canceling headphones. They usually sell for $250, but right now you can snag a pair for just $123.

What Sony seems to have done with the XB900N is to pare down the award-winning WH-1000XM3‘s to get to that price point. The noise-canceling chip inside is from the previous version, so you don’t get the amazing performance of the latest specially-designed chip, but hey, saving money is nice.

If you’re still trying to finish off your holiday shopping, don’t pass this up. This would make for a great gift. We’re not sure how long this deal will last, so we suggest pulling the trigger on this sooner than later. We’re guessing these will sell out fast.

