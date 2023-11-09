Connect with us

News

Spotify now offers free audiobooks to Premium subscribers

That’s 15 hours of free audiobook listening per month for Spotify subscribers, to be exact.
Spotify logo on blurred background
Image: KnowTechie

Spotify is turning the page and diving headfirst into free audiobooks. That’s a nice bonus for your increased subscription costs, right?

As of November 8, 2023, The company announced its US Premium subscribers can cozy up with 15 hours of free audiobook content each month. That’s right, there is no extra charge for a monthly dose of spoken literature.

The Verge and Publishers Weekly are singing the same tune, reporting that Spotify’s latest feature includes a hit parade of bestselling titles, making up around 70% of the selection.

With over 200 million subscribers tuning in, Spotify isn’t just whispering sweet nothings—it’s potentially reshaping how audiobooks could soon be potentially delivered.

1125 7093 1680305671

Hear the World Clearly Again with Jabra

Did you know? In the U.S., you don't need a prescription or referral to purchase hearing aids. Click to explore Jabra's advanced hearing solutions.

Learn More

Spotify adds more value for subscribers with free audiobooks

The BBC chimes in, suggesting Spotify’s move could be the plot twist that the booming audiobook industry didn’t see coming. Imagine millions of Spotify users getting their first taste of audiobooks, all thanks to this new feature.

So, what does this mean for indie authors and smaller publishers? Will they get a seat at this narrated banquet, or will the big players hog the spotlight?

On social media, the crowd is divided. Some are ready to swap their reading glasses for headphones, while others are giving it the side-eye, wondering if Spotify can really deliver the goods.

And as for comments from the big green machine itself? Crickets. They’re keeping mum on the matter, perhaps building suspense for the next chapter in their audio empire.

So, what’s the final word? Spotify’s audiobook feature could be the bridge between the written word and the listening ear for many. It’s an ambitious play, but only time will tell if they’ll lead the audiobook revolution or simply join the ranks of narrators.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

1125 8332 1694625598

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask

TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks

Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics
Avatar for Kevin Raposo

Kevin is KnowTechie's founder and executive editor. With over 15 years of blogging experience in the tech industry, Kevin has transformed what was once a passion project into a full-blown tech news publication. Shoot him an email at kevin@knowtechie.com or find him on Mastodon or Post.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Deals of the Day

  1. Paramount+: Live Sports Starting at $2.50/mo. for 12 Mos. Sports - Try It Free w/ code: SPORTS
  2. Save $20 on a Microsoft365 subscription at Best Buy with a Best Buy Membership!
  3. Try Apple TV+ for FREE and watch all the Apple Originals
  4. Save $300 on a Segway at Best Buy, now $699

More in News