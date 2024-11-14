Spotify will soon start sharing revenue with video podcast producers

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Spotify has announced a major push into video podcasting by introducing new ways for creators to monetize their content, directly challenging YouTube’s dominance in this space.

Through its new Partner Program, Spotify will start compensating podcast hosts who produce popular video content on its platform.

This move goes beyond traditional ad revenue, offering creators an additional revenue stream based on audience engagement. It is similar to YouTube’s monetization model, which distributes shared ad revenue annually.

Spotify’s new Partner Program provides two earning avenues: ad revenue sharing and monthly podcast subscriptions.

This program opens up earning potential even for smaller creators. Through this program, creators can receive a portion of ad revenue generated from their content across platforms.

To take advantage of this, creators must host and upload their podcasts on the Spotify for Creators platform and meet minimum performance metrics: 10,000 hours of streaming, 2,000 unique views within 30 days, and at least 12 published episodes.

Image: Spotify

Additionally, Spotify now offers podcast subscriptions, enabling listeners to support creators directly. Subscribers gain access to exclusive content and perks, giving fans a closer connection to their favorite creators.

Creators must have published at least two episodes and have a minimum of 100 unique listeners over 60 days to be eligible for subscription earnings.

Additionally, creators can upload short clips directly to Spotify to promote their episodes.

While these clips will appear in users’ feeds and browsing pages, Spotify clarified that the intent is not to replicate other short-form content platforms but to drive viewers to full-length episodes.

Creators can also select custom thumbnails for their videos, improving their control over branding and visual presentation.

Spotify has also redesigned the creator dashboard to provide better insights into performance metrics and audience growth, simplifying analytics for creators.

The new changes will initially roll out in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada, starting on January 2, 2025.

