Sprinkle a couple of these Eufy indoor security cams throughout your home for just $34 each

Indoor security cams are all the rage right now. Whether you need to keep an eye on all the stuff happening inside your home or to deter would-be burglars, these things can come in really clutch. And if you’re looking to add some to your home, Amazon is blowing these Eufy 2K indoor security cams for just $34 each.

These cameras are really good too. As soon as motion is detected, the camera will start recording and push a notification in case you want to see what is happening. It also notifies you in seconds when suspicious motions are detected. Plus, the best part? There are no monthly fees. Everything is stored locally on the device. More details here.

Amazon shoppers love these Eufy indoor security cams. Out of 3,800 reviews, this puppy has a nearly-perfect review rating of five stars. That’s really good. For just $34, you can see what all the fuss is about. Click the button below for more information.

