Stock on up some super-fast Aukey wall chargers for just $5 a pop

Last year, I bought roughly four of these wall chargers the last time a deal was around. Today, I can’t find any of them. Why do you ask? Because people keep taking them and never put them back.

If this happens to you, do yourself a favor and stock up on a bunch because Aukey is blowing these 20W fast-charging wall outlets out for just $5 a pop with code MINIMA4U.

On the outside, this little wall charger looks like your standard charger. The only difference here is that sucker pumps your phone with 20 watts of power, meaning it charges your devices a whole lot quicker. Fast charge your iPhone 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max, Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL 3 / 3 XL, or other compatible USB-C devices that support USB Power Delivery.

For just $4, you really can’t go wrong here. At that price, it’s probably wouldn’t hurt to grab a few. To get the discount, be sure to enter code MINIMA4U at checkout. The coupon code is set to expire on August 31, so you have plenty of time. Click the button below for more details.

