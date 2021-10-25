Deals
Stock up on iPhone 13 Pro Max cases for just $6 each
Prepare yourself for the inevitable and protect your $1K+ investment.
The iPhone 13 Pro Max is not a cheap phone by any stretch. At $1,099, you would be absolutely crazy not to protect it with a case. And if you need one or eventually thinking about adding one later, Amazon has these Ringke Fusion cases down to just $6 each. Just clip the 50% onsite coupon, and you’re good to go.
The coupon code is only available for the transparent option, but there’s a matte clear one that bumps up the price to $7. Just as before, no promo code is needed, clip the 50% coupon on the page, and you’ll see the price discounted in your shopping cart.
If you just bought one of these phones, do yourself a favor and buy one of these. Even if you don’t decide to slap it on now, you can always put it on when you eventually drop your phone sometime down the road. Trust us, it happens. So prepare yourself for the inevitable. Click the button below for more details.
