Stock up on some iPhone 11 Pro, Xs, X Plus screen protectors for just $4
What a steal.
It’s 2020, and if for some reason you don’t have a screen protector on your very very expensive iPhone, are you even truly living? But seriously, if you need one and don’t want to spend a fortune getting one, Amazon has this sweet deal that gets you a three-pack for just $3.88.
Just note, these screen protectors are only compatible with the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS, and the X Plus. Along with the screen protectors, you also get a microfiber cloth, a Lightning braided cable, and an installation guide frame to get you up and running.
Getting this for just $4 is a steal. I remember paying at least $12 for something similar to this a while back, so yea, just know that you’re getting a great value. Click on the button below for more details.
