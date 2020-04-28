Stock up on some RAVPower wireless charging pads for just $10 a pop

You may or may not need this, but if you do, Amazon is blowing out some excellent fast-charging wireless charging pads for just $10 apiece with code OMNVGZIE. They usually retail for $28.

As for the charger that’s being offered up in this deal, it comes from the good folks over at RAVPower. The company is pretty reputable for making good stuff, so we wouldn’t put too much thought into this. Out of 315 user reviews, this charger scores a nearly perfect rating of four stars. That’s really good.

Either way, it’s up for grabs for $10. And if you’re into the whole wireless charging thing, probably wouldn’t hurt scooping up a few at that price. Just remember to enter code OMNVGZIE at checkout to see the discount.

