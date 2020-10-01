Strap into this affordable gaming headset for just $17

If you’re looking for a gaming headset on the cheap, divert your attention this Amazon Goldbox deal. Today only, Amazon has this Nubwo gaming headset down to just $17. It usually sells for $30.

This headset has all the bells and whistles. You get dual 50mm speaker drivers, a noise-canceling mic, soft padded leatherette ear cups, and it works with all the major gaming platforms along with PCs. Out of 10,000 Amazon reviews, this headset has nearly a perfect four out of five stars. That’s really good!

For just $17, you’d be hard-pressed to find an option that offers all the same features for less than that price. If you’re looking to pull the trigger on this, just note, this price is only good for today. After tonight at midnight, the price goes back up to its regular price. Click the button below for more details.

