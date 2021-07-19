SupportPay will help parents manage child support, alimony, and more

SupportPay is an app that aims to make co-parenting much easier. The app was created in 2011 and serves as a tool for parents who are raising children while living in separate households. Now, the company has announced an all-new web and mobile app that builds upon that idea and provides a better, more intuitive user experience.

As summer gets into full swing after COVID-19 pandemic restrictions finally begin to lift, expenses surrounding your kids can begin to mount up. Things like summer camp, pool days, and vacations are back on the table, and that can mean loads of new expenses. SupportPay is looking to take some of the complications out of co-parenting by simplifying the expenses that come along with raising kids from separate households.

SupportPay is a one-stop shop where parents can keep up with child support, alimony, and all other shared expenses related to raising a child. The new app contains a bunch of new and updated features that look to improve upon the app’s user experience. Here’s what Sheri Atood, Founder & CEO of SupportPay, had to say about the new app:

“The new features we’re rolling out within SupportPay allow parents to spend even less time uploading, splitting and communicating about expenses, while still ensuring kids get the financial support they deserve, and ultimately allowing them to spend more time with their children.”

With more than $900 billion exchanged between parents raising children while not living together, SupportPay is looking to help simplify that process. Some of the new app’s features enhance the overall experience, which should help make the app more appealing to users that may need a service like this.

So what’s new with SupportPay’s new app?

The new SupportPay app has been built for both web and mobile platforms (iOS and Android). The app is designed with an all-new interface that makes for an even simpler, more intuitive user experience.

The company has also added new customizable expense options to help meet the unique needs of individual families. Parents can make custom expenses and expense categories. The app even has the ability to track expenses related to each child individually.

The app’s new receipt scanning feature lets parents easily track their expenses just by snapping a quick picture of receipts. The app can also calculate each parent’s share of any individual expense. The app also includes enhanced organization abilities and certified record keeping, making exporting and submitting certified records a breeze.

These are just a few of the improvements that come with SupportPay’s new co-parenting app. The updated version contains a multitude of improvements that make the difficult job of co-parenting just a little bit easier.

If you’ve been looking for a solution that will make co-parenting easier, this might be something worth looking into.

