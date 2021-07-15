Popular photo project app Motif wants to turn your photos into wall art

Motif is an application that gives users the tools to create all kinds of photo projects. From calendars to photo books, Motif makes creating photo projects simple and easy. Today, the company has announced an all-new feature coming to the app for macOS and iOS users.

The app now features a new canvas project where the company will take a photo of your choosing and turn it into one of several different size canvases. Motif believes that photos are beginning to make a comeback, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions begin to lift:

“With people starting to gather again for family reunions, vacations, and other special occasions, our canvas photo prints will provide them with a special way to display these new, cherished memories,” says Craig Bauer, Motif’s Global Managing Director.

Like all of its other features, Motif has focused on making its new canvas products simple and easy to design. Users choose which photo they want directly from their Apple Photos app. From there, you can adjust the layout, canvass color, image filtering effects, and more.

Motif’s canvases will come in four different sizes: 8×10 inches, 10×14 inches, 16×20 inches, and 24×36 inches. You can also choose from two different thicknesses (3/4 of an inch or 1 and 1/2 inches) and the style of the edges. You can either have your image wrap around the edges of the canvas or have the edges be a solid color of your choice.

Motif is available as a free download on iOS and macOS devices. The new canvases will start at $29.99. The app’s existing features remain, with 12-month calendars starting at $22.99 and photo books starting at $12.99.

