This egg-looking thing is a drone, webcam, and handheld camera all in one

Ever wished that your drone could replace your webcam? Well, with the $900 PowerEgg X, you can now replace your webcam, your camcorder, and your camera drone with one device that looks like its namesake, an egg.

Billed as the first full-platform AI camera, the PowerEgg X doesn’t have to fly around to give you 4K 60FPS footage because you can opt not to put the rotor arms on and use the drone as a handheld or tripod-mounted, gimbal-stabilized camera. That’s a neat trick, considering most drones are best when in the air and can’t really multipurpose.

Depending on which accessory pack you buy, the PowerEgg X can withstand the weather or even land safely on the water without your expensive drone sinking like, umm, an egg to the bottom.

The 4K camera module within the egg packs a 1/2,8″ CMOS 12-megapixel sensor that can output 60fps footage at 4K. The internal 6GB of storage will probably fill up quick at that resolution, but you can stick 128GB microSD cards in to extend your recording time. The PowerVision app has editing capabilities, and you can share instantly from your smartphone without needing to transfer anything to your computer.

The latest firmware update enabled a host of livestreaming features, like the ability to stream to third-party services like YouTube and TikTok with the drone. The PowerEgg X’s Smart AI comes in handy here, with gesture control and facial recognition to control the drone and keep the focus on the presenter, with 720p and 1080p options.

We’ve got a review unit on the way, which we’re excited to get testing so we can tell you just how well it does in practice.

