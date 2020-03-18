Take $200 off of Jackery’s new massive portable power station in this one-day sale

If you’re someone who enjoys the great outdoors or knows someone who does – this insanely useful Jackery 1000 Explore Station is just $800 right now for the company’s self-proclaimed “Jackery Explorer Day.” It normally sells at $999. Just enter code S8C2XY8A at checkout to see the discount.

So what is it exactly? It’s basically a miniature version of a generator. The good thing with this one is that it doesn’t require any fuel or gas. It’s equipped with a 167 46,400mah/3.6V lithium-ion battery. In other words, it’s a big battery that should keep you all charged up for days.

About the Jackery 1000 Explore station

Jackery Explorer 1000 is the biggest Jackery power station, and one of the most powerful portable power stations. With 1002Wh capacity, 1000W rated power (2000W surge power) and multiple output charge/recharge ports, it meets the power supply needs of higher and most power electrical appliances.

Higher wattage, larger capacity: Jackery explore 1000 is a 1002Wh power station, carries a 1000W pure sine wave inverter with a surge capacity of 2000 watts. You could use the device to power up higher power electrical appliances quite comfortably.

3 standard AC outlets and 5 DC ports: Multiple output port for most applicants charging. Jackery Explore 1000 features three standard AC sockets (with pure sine wave), dual USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and one 12V carport. You could use the device to power up a number of appliances simultaneously and quite efficiently.

Solar fasting-charging MPPT technology: Solar fasting-charging MPPT technology for efficient and green outdoor power demand. With MTTP technology, Jackery Explore 1000 can be fully charged by connecting two Solarsaga 100Ws with 9 hours. To keep charged and connected even off the grid.

While $800 sounds like a lot of money, it’s a whole lot better than paying the full price of $999 for it. Keep in mind, this price is only good for today so be sure to pull the trigger on this sooner than later. Most importantly, be sure to enter code S8C2XY8A to see the discount. These will go fast, don’t miss out.

