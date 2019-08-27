Target just unloaded a 20% discount on a bunch of sick digital Switch games

If you have some extra cash to throw around and looking to add a few more new games to your Nintendo Switch library, Target is the place where you need to be. From now up until Saturday, August 31, they’re knocking off 20% on a bunch of digital Switch games and DLCs you’ll actually want to play.

Some of our favorites offered in this deal include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu, and Splatoon 2. They even have some dope indie titles in the mix too. Josiah will naturally tell you to get Stardew Valley, but there are some other goodies like Dead Cells, Into The Breach, and Celeste. Again, this is just the tip of the iceberg – the full list of games can be found here.

There are some pretty gnarly savings on DLC’s too. You can scoop up the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass for $19.99. They also have this pretty good deal on a Nintendo Switch Online 12-month family membership on sale for $27.99. These usually sell for $34.99.

Either way, these deals are ripe for the picking. For the rest of stuff they’re discounting in this weekly sale, everything can be found here on Target’s website. Just remember, this deal is running from now up until Saturday, August 31.

