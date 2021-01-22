Tesla is hiring more customer support because tons of people ask Elon Musk for help on Twitter

If you are familiar with Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, you are also probably familiar with his infamous Twitter presence. He says a lot of things and shares memes and responds to comments.

Many Tesla owners take this as a sign that they can use Twitter to ping Elon Musk with issues regarding their own vehicles, but that simply isn’t realistic. Now, a job listing found by Inputpoints to new customer service roles coming to the electric car maker.

The listing is looking for people that can “resolve or escalate complaints through appropriate channels and address social media escalations directed at the CEO with critical thinking.” You can find the full listing below:

All of this comes around nearly five months after Tesla dropped its PR department, a surprising move for a company of its size. One effect this has had is that much of Tesla’s communication with the public has come through accounts like Elon Musk.

There’s no word on exactly how many people Tesla is hiring for this position, but considering how many replies Elon Musk gets, I’d venture to say it will be on the high side.

