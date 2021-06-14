The 4 best apps to help you manage your finances

Managing your finances can seem overwhelming. However, it doesn’t have to be. Although it’s always important to consult with experts and familiarize yourself with the essentials of personal finance, you can also use apps to simplify saving, investing, and various accounting tasks.

(Tip: There are also apps that are useful for people who want to offer services related to personal finance. For example, a student with the goal of becoming an accountant might use an app that complements an online study course to prepare for the CPA exam.)

The following are some of the most useful personal finance apps available. Consider giving them a try.

Mint is the personal finance app of Intuit, perhaps formerly known best for their accounting software.

Mint is routinely hailed as the best overall personal finance app because it offers basic features that are nevertheless precisely what most users are seeking in this type of product. With Mint, users can link credit cards, debit cards, and other accounts through which they may make purchases. Mint will then track all transactions and provide users with tools for setting budgets and staying on top of bills.

Mint is also appealing because it’s free. The app earns money by offering other financial services and products to users. Mint gets referral fees when users take up these offers.

Like many personal finance apps, Personal Capital helps users create monthly budgets. However, it distinguishes itself from Mint and several other apps in this niche by allowing users to easily track their investments and assets across a range of accounts.

This makes it an ideal personal finance app for users who have multiple investments and types of assets across accounts with various institutions. Being able to track all investments and assets on a single platform makes an otherwise time-consuming process much easier.

Prism’s features and services also overlap substantially with those of Mint and similar apps. What makes Prism worth considering is the way in which it helps users stay on top of bills.

Prism lets users add billers (such as utility companies and banks) so they can track bills and avoid forgetting to make payments. Several apps offer similar features. However, Prism’s network consists of more than 11,000 billers, more than any other app offers. Some of Prism’s billers are small utility companies and banks that may not sync with other apps.

Additionally, Prism users can add new billers manually if they don’t find the one they’re looking for in the network directory. As such, Prism is perfect for those who have numerous billers, many of whom may be smaller companies.

The majority of the top personal finance apps are geared towards individual users. This isn’t ideal for those who need to manage shared expenses with friends or family.

That’s what sets Spendee apart from other apps. It helps users track expenses via a shared wallet. For those living in a household with a shared budget, it’s a useful tool to have on hand.

The main point to take away from this list is that there’s no single personal finance app that’s right for every user. Consider your needs when determining which to try. These are merely a few noteworthy options to keep in mind.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: