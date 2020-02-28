The best bitcoin mining hardware for 2020

The new year is well underway and the cryptocurrency industry doesn’t seem to be waning, especially when you consider the fact that the future of cryptocurrencies is filled with lucrative opportunities for individuals and corporations looking to mine and trade bitcoin and other popular cryptos. This only goes to show that now is the right time to invest in your first mining rig that will help you get your hands on this cryptocurrency and turn it into tangible profit.

That said, you can’t hope to achieve much with an outdated hardware rig, because mining bitcoins is a cumbersome process that requires a powerful machine that is capable of producing the power output necessary to run the complex mining operations.

This means that you need to always stay on top of the latest bitcoin trends and that you need to research the best rigs on the market that will actually produce a positive ROI in 2020, and preferably in the years to come. Here are the top rigs that the market has to offer to the novice, experienced, and professional bitcoin miners that you should definitely consider.

Halong Mining DragonMint T1

Starting with one of the leading brands in the industry and certainly the priciest one, the DragonMint T1 is definitely a beast of a machine. However, its hefty price tag might deter novice investors and traders, as you might want to choose a more affordable model when you’re just starting out and if mining is not something you wish to do full-time. On the other hand, if you are fully committed to the mining cause, then you can expect the powerful 16 TH per second hash rate to satisfy nearly all of your needs, as this is a machine that won’t fail you.

That said, you can expect to find a hefty electricity bill in your mailbox every month, which might put a dent in your budget even further when you consider the fact that you already invested some $2,000 US dollars for the hardware itself. If you do choose the DragonMint T1, then keep in mind that it will take some time before you start seeing a positive ROI.

Pangolin Whatsminer M3X

Up next we have the newer Pangolin Whatsminer M3X, a solid choice for intermediate and semi-professional miners and traders looking for a bit more balance between power output, energy consumption, and the price tag. You can expect this hardware to cost you around $850 US dollars apiece, which is arguably its most alluring feature considering the fact that it can’t match the hash rate of the DragonMint T1, or the mighty Andminer S9i that we are going to mention a bit later on.

You can expect to get no more than 12-13 TH per second hash rate with the Whatsminer M3X, which is enough to produce a positive ROI and help you make a profit off bitcoins if you are diligent and consistent. Before you buy, though, keep in mind that this rig produces a lot of noise, unfortunately, and that you might not be able or willing to listen to it whir and hum away through the nights.

Bitmain Antminer S9i

The Bitmain brand has become one of the most popular and well-respected brands in the crypto industry in recent years, and for good reason. One of their flagship products, the Antminer S9i is an industry-leading bitcoin mining hardware that continues to attract novice and professional miners because of its powerful 14 TH per second hash rate and most importantly, its affordability. You can expect to pay no more than $500 US for this rig, and thus cover your initial investment in a relatively small timeframe.

This is a good all-around option for those of you who don’t want to overspend for a mining rig but are also mindful of your energy consumption and want to keep it as low as possible. With only 1,320W of energy consumed, you can expect your electricity bill to remain relatively stable, and the good thing is that the machine is not nearly as loud as the Whatsminer M3X.

BitFury Tardis

Moving on, we have a crypto mining hardware that was envisioned as an enterprise-level solution, so if you’re running a company that has vast amounts of financial and energy resources to employ, you can consider the BitFury Tardis for your mining endeavors. Given the fact that this is a powerful rig intended to help you mine as many bitcoins as possible, you need to complement it with the best bitcoin investment software as well to help you achieve your crypto goals.

You can expect this rig as much as 6,300W of power to generate a whopping 80 TH per second hash rate. And you can get for a mere $7,000 US.

Avalon6

Ending on the lower end of the spectrum, we have Canaan Creative’s Avalon6, an affordable mining rig intended to satisfy the needs of those who are strapped for cash and consider crypto mining to be more of a hobby than a profession. Producing only 3.5 TH per second, the Avalon6 won’t dazzle you with immediate results, however, its low price of around $250 US definitely makes a viable choice for a select audience. The rig draws around 1050W of power, which also means that it’s easy on the electricity bill as well.

In the end, there isn’t the one and only mining rig – the best rig for you is the one that suits your goals, your financial capabilities, and your long-term aspirations. Now that mining is becoming more and more lucrative, consider one of the rigs to help kick-start your career in the cryptocurrency industry.

