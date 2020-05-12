The best new iOS and Android apps to download in May 2020

With so many apps being added to things like the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store each month, it’s hard to keep track of what will actually help you be more productive or bring a little extra enjoyment into your life. Don’t worry, as the KnowTechie team has been hard at work curating the latest apps to find the gems that we think you should be installing.

That could be anything from a handy to-do list and apps that unlock more of your camera’s potential, to apps to help make sense of all the news in your feeds. Without further ado, here’s the cream of the crop from May.

Here are all the apps you should install in May

Whether you’re an Apple fan or prefer open-source Android, we’ve got you covered for what to download in May to learn a few new tricks for the grill, work on your music skills, and more. We’ve also got apps to stave off cabin fever, because you’ve probably been indoors for some time now.

Traeger Grill

This is an essential if you have one of Traeger’s WiFi-connected wood pellet grills, but even if you don’t it’s still worth downloading to get ready for the summer. See, it’s packed with over 1,500 grilling recipes covering BBQ, baked goods, and everything in between. Those recipes come from Traeger’s all-star roster of chefs and pitmasters, so you’ll soon be grillin’ like a villain.

The app’s only part of the content Traeger has planned for the summer, with a #TraegerOn initiative that includes activities for kids, and scheduled content all summer long. Keep an eye on the grill, and one on Traeger’s YouTube channel (or Facebook Live) for Thursday nights, where you’ll learn the whole recipe from prep to plate. Oh, and those livestreams will be recorded and kept on YouTube so you can cook up a storm whenever you feel like it.

iOS | Google Play

Roland

Companies are stepping up to the plate big time in these trying times to stop us from suffering from cabin fever, and Roland is hoping to spark some creativity. The beatmaker has rolled out its #RolandAtHome initiative, with some of their fully-featured music-making apps completely free for a short while. If you’ve already got a Roland piano, you can unlock three months of free piano lessons, through a partnership with Skoove.

Budding beatmakers can dive into Zenbeats, the accessible music-making app that’s powerful enough for professional producers and novices alike. If live music is your thing, 4XCAMERA lets you record multiple performances and splice them into split-screen music videos, perfect for uploading to YouTube or TikTok. All you need is a smartphone, so what are you waiting for?

Zenbeats

iOS | Google Play

4XCAMERA

iOS

Cinemoi

If your usual streaming services aren’t cutting it during quarantine, maybe head on over to the App Store and download Cinémoi. It’s a different take on the streaming service formula, with a mix of classic films, new releases, and specials such as the Cannes Film Festival and access to fashion weeks from Milan, Paris, London, and New York.

iOS users can get a 30-day free trial at the moment, so add a touch of class to your lockdown days. It’s also one of the only women-owned television networks, so expect stories of diversity and the empowerment of women.

iOS | Google Play (Coming Soon)

Loop – Live Music Videos

Miss watching MTV while out at the bar? You can recreate that experience with Loop TV, from the company that actually makes the music video displays for bars. Create your own playlists, watch a “loop” of the best music videos of the times, and flick through viral videos, movie trailers, sports highlights, and more.

Think of it as Spotify but with more videos, or YouTube without the bad cover artists. It’s also got social features where you can react to your friends’ playlists, so even though you can’t send physical mixtapes, this might be the next best thing.

iOS

VUniverse

Ever just wanted to dive into a show on your favorite streaming service, but half an hour later you’re still scrolling through lists upon lists of possible candidates? Yeah, I thought so. So did VUniverse, and they’ve done something about it. Think of the app as a channel guide for the world of streaming, creating smart lists on categories such as mood and genre to give you recommendations that are personalized to you, not what the streaming services want to push you to watch.

Whether you prefer to watch on Netflix, iTunes, Hulu, or any of the other streaming services, VUniverse will help you figure out what to watch, without flicking through multiple apps. No more browser searches to figure out where the new hotness is streaming, just search in VUniverse and you can one-tap to the streaming service showing it. If you’re canny, you can also use it to pare down your subscriptions, as you might find that you’re subscribing to multiple services that all have the same content you like to watch.

iOS | Google Play

Filter Off – Video Dating App

Three dates. 90 seconds. A possible lifetime of happiness. That’s the pitch from dating app, Filter Off, and it’s a perfect antidote to single life under lockdown. Since the speed dating rounds are on video, there’s less chance of being catfished, or finding someone who “just wants to chat.”

Let’s face it, swiping right and texting just won’t cut it when you’re trying to find “The One.” Maybe, just maybe Filter Off can cut through the noise and streamline the online dating process.

iOS | Google Play

Lyf

Ever just need someone to talk to? Find the thought of one-to-one therapy daunting? If so, you’re not alone. A new app called Lyf is here to help, and it aims to be the world’s largest virtual support group. You create your own discussion boards, called Beats, and interact with others with similar situations and thoughts.

It’s even more crucial in these trying times to reach out for help if you need it. Lyf has a team of licensed psychologists on-call 24/7 so if you have anxiety or depression related to COVID-19, download the app and ask for the help you deserve.

iOS | Google Play

Sunset Health

Another good mental health related app is Sunset Health, which helps you understand what’s causing your isolation and burnout. It’ll then come up with personalized recommended plans of action, and then check in on a daily basis to see how well you’re progressing towards your goals, and adjust the plan as needed.

It’s full of science-backed tips to foster emotional resilience, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. The team behind it is committed to keeping the app free to use until the world gets back to some sort of normalcy, so take the time to work on your own resilience.

iOS | Website

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.