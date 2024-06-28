Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to grab the latest tech gadgets at unbeatable prices. From Airtags to security systems, there’s something for everyone.

In this roundup, we highlight some of the best Prime Day deals on tech products available right now for Amazon Prime members.

So you’ll want to sign up for Amazon Prime to ensure you don’t miss out on these early limited-time offers. Luckily for you, Amazon is offering a free 30-day Prime trial.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your home security with the latest smart cameras or find the perfect tablet for entertainment and productivity, these deals offer incredible value.

Amazon Prime Day this year will be on July 16 and 17, but why wait when you can snag these top-rated tech products at a fraction of their regular price today?

Image: KnowTechie

Hold onto your hats, frugal shoppers! The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet acts as your child’s personal radar, discovering excitement in the world of knowledge. Prime Day offers rarely-seen bargains, and this is no exception.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet has a library of learning-rich apps and games. It’s tailored to give children a fun-filled educational ride—their screen time has never looked so good!

This tablet’s parental controls are like a digital guardian, helping you monitor your youngster’s online adventures. They ensure that they stumble upon only the content suitable for their curious minds, allowing parents to breathe easily.

It redefines what a digital companion should be — as well as both amuses and instructs, making it precious in any home. Safety protocols guarantee children a secure digital playground.

Why not get a head start on Prime Day? The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is on sale now to Prime members on Amazon at $109.99, down from its original $189.99.

Now $109.99 Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet 4.5 The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet is tailored for ages 6-12, boasting a 10.1" Full HD display, comprehensive parental controls via the Amazon Parent Dashboard, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee. Includes one year of Amazon Kids+ for ad-free entertainment and educational content from top brands. Buy On Amazon KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Image: KnowTechie

Gear up, road warriors! The INIU Portable Charger is the unsung hero of travel accessories. Need juice on the go? This baby’s got you covered. It’s a little power vault that recharges your device’s energy levels really quickly.

This Prime Day sales event has this gem flaunting a price tag you just can’t resist! Commuters, globetrotters, and anyone in need of extra energy, this is your go-to.

The INIU Portable Charger is more than just another tech accessory. Robust and reliable, it promises to keep your devices powered all day. This is what sets it apart — always there, always ready.

Constantly on the go? INIU sees you, hears you, and acts as your lifeline, ensuring you never run out of power.

Amazon has this portable charger on sale for a limited time, so don’t wait—snag it now for just $17.99, down from $29.99, that’s a 40% discount. Don’t miss out on this deal; stay in charge and let INIU take care of your power woes!

INIU Portable Charger 4.6 $29.99 $17.99 The INIU Portable Charger redefines reliability with its acclaimed safety features and robust design, trusted by over 38 million users worldwide. Featuring a large 10000mAh capacity in a slim 0.5-inch profile, USB-C IN&OUT versatility, 3A high-speed charging, and a comprehensive 15-layer safety system. Buy On Amazon

Image: KnowTechie

The Ring Video Doorbell isn’t just a piece of tech; it’s a virtual gatekeeper. Upgrade your fortress’s defenses and keep unwelcome surprises at bay.

Here’s the kicker—it’s one of the best Prime Day deals, a golden opportunity for those wanting to upgrade their home security.

It works smoothly with Alexa-enabled devices, forming a seamless ecosystem to control and monitor that right from your phone.

Folks, securing the Ring Video Doorbell is like adding an extra safety moat around your home. With motion detection and real-time alerts, it’s like having an extra pair of vigilant eyes watching your door.

Amazon Prime members can snatch the Ring Video Doorbell for $49.99, which is 50% off the regular price of $99.99. Strengthen your security, keep your loved ones safe, and get the Ring Video Doorbell! Don’t miss your chance!

Get it for $49.99 Ring Video Doorbell 4.6 The Ring Video Doorbell offers 1080p HD video quality, enhanced motion detection, and mobile alerts for visitors. It supports battery or wired power options, integrates with Alexa for announcements, and includes privacy features like audio and motion zone settings. Buy On Amazon

Image: KnowTechie

The Blink Outdoor 4 system provides a robust solution for home security, delivering clear video and reliable performance.

Despite minor concerns such as app functionality and battery life, this system stands out during the best Prime Day deals.

Installation? It’s as simple as pie. The user interface? Friendlier than your next-door neighbor. It’s an irresistible pick for those keen to bolster home safety without breaking a sweat.

The Blink Outdoor 4 isn’t just a system; it includes not one but four cameras. It’s got key safety features, like motion detection and real-time notifications, ensuring your home is always protected.

Don’t let this one slide, folks! Add the Blink Outdoor 4 to your home defense strategy. Originally valued at $339.99, Prime members can save a whopping 61% discount, marked down to $132.99!

Now $132.99 Blink Outdoor 4 Camera system 4.3 $339.99 The Blink Outdoor 4 system offers reliable wire-free security with 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, and two-way audio. Enjoy easy setup, two-year battery life, enhanced motion detection, and optional person detection with flexible storage options and Alexa integration. Buy On Amazon

Image: KnowTechie

Say hello to a safer home with the Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini 2 system. Embodying reliability and user-friendliness, this security champ rises above the crowd.

It offers vital safety features like motion detection and crisp video quality. Homeowners, if you’re listening, it’s the prime time to snag this sturdy guardian.

Jumping on the Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini 2 bandwagon means comprehensive security at your fingertips.

Plus, it plays nice with Alexa and offers the flexibility to store clips locally or in the cloud—talk about convenience and peace of mind merged into one!

Amazon Prime members can score this efficient security duo for just $49.99, a steep drop from its original $139.99. Who knew 24/7 home protection would be such a bargain?

Now $49.99 Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini 2 Smart security cameras $139.98 Combine the power of Blink Outdoor 4 and Blink Mini 2 for comprehensive home security. Outdoor 4 offers wire-free 1080p HD video, two-year battery life, and enhanced motion detection, while Mini 2 provides plug-in convenience with 1080p HD live view and two-way audio. Both are integrated with Alexa for seamless control. Buy On Amazon

Image: KnowTechie

The Blink Doorbell System and Echo Pop bundle offer a seamless blend of security and smart home communication features.

Boasting high-tech features like motion detection and cloud storage, this duo keeps a watchful eye on your home or loved ones.

The true value of investing in the Blink Doorbell System and Echo Pop bundle is about creating a more secure and interactive home experience.

With its user-friendly setup and compatibility with Alexa, managing home security has never been more effortless.

Don’t miss this prime opportunity to enrich your home with a comprehensive security solution during the Prime Day sales.

Now available on Amazon to Prime members for only $89.98, down from the regular $104.98, this system ensures peace of mind and a smarter interaction with your home environment.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with Echo Pop $104.98 $89.98 The Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with Echo Pop combines a 1080p HD wired doorbell with advanced motion detection and night vision. It connects seamlessly with Alexa for notifications and live views and has an optional Ring Protect Plan for extended video storage. Buy On Amazon

Image: KnowTechie

The Blink Outdoor 4 + Mini 2 system delivers reliable home security with impressive battery life and person detection. Its compatibility with Alexa adds to its convenience, making it a smart choice for homeowners.

Securing this comprehensive security system ensures that your property is well-monitored and protected, giving you peace of mind and enhanced safety.

The Blink Outdoor 4 + Mini 2 system is an outstanding option for those who want to boost their home security, especially with this bundle. You’ll get not one but two Blink Outdoor 4 cameras.

Its user-friendly features and seamless integration with Alexa make managing home security straightforward and efficient.

Amazon Prime members can purchase this high-performing security solution for just $84.99, down from $219.99, during the best Prime Day deals.

Now $85 Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini 2 Camera System $219.98 The Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini 2 Camera System offers comprehensive home security. It includes two Blink Outdoor 4 cameras with wire-free 1080p HD video and a two-year battery life and a Blink Mini 2 for continuous indoor monitoring. Both cameras feature motion detection, person alerts, Alexa integration, and optional cloud storage. Buy On Amazon

Image: KnowTechie

Get your ears perked up and ready for this! The Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) are strutting their stuff on the Prime Day runway, promising an audio experience that makes your ears do the happy dance.

Their sound quality is crisp, and they cuddle into your ears like a soft pillow. These bad boys play nice with Apple devices and are vying for a ‘must-have accessory’ during the Prime Day deals bonanza.

Although they lack advanced features like noise cancellation, their user-friendly design and hassle-free operation make them ideal for everyday use and provide a premium listening experience.

If audio reliability draped in versatility is your jam, these wireless earbuds are just what the doctor ordered.

For those in search of a versatile and reliable audio solution, the Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) Wireless Ear Buds are a perfect choice. Their seamless compatibility with Apple devices ensures smooth connectivity and operation.

The sweetest part of the deal? These little sound wizards are now belting out a tune of $89, down from a chorus of $129 – that’s a melodious 31% off!

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds $129.00 $89.00 The 2nd-gen AirPods deliver reliable wireless audio with an H1 chip for quick pairing, decent sound quality, and hands-free "Hey Siri" support. Buy On Amazon

Image: KnowTechie

Have you ever spent frustrating moments searching for your keys or wallet? The Apple AirTag 4 Pack is your tried and tested ally in the game of hide-and-seek with your belongings.

This brilliant finder is making a grand entry into the Prime Day deals, ready to simplify your life and make nabbing those slippery items a cakewalk.

Its user-friendly design makes it easy to set up and use, and it provides a high-quality tracking experience for various items, even your pets.

For those seeking a versatile and efficient tracking solution, the Apple AirTag 4 Pack is an excellent choice. Its robust performance and ease of use make it an essential tool for anyone looking to safeguard their valuables.

They offer both confidence and convenience in knowing you’ll always have the whereabouts of your key items.

And, wait for it, the 4-pack is now available at a reduced price of $78.99, down from its usual $99. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to let these Airtags make a home in your life and never lose your keys again.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack 4.8 $99.00 $79.99 The AirTag 4-pack helps you keep track of your belongings with Apple's precision tracking technology. Use the Find My app to locate lost items easily. Setup is simple, and the compact design attaches to keys, bags, and more. Buy On Amazon

