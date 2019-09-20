More and more countries are becoming beauty obsessed, so much so that many people are turning to surgical cosmetic procedures to create their ideal beauty. The United States, Brazil, Japan, Italy, and Mexico are the top five countries with the most cosmetic procedures undertaken in 2016.

“Latinas have always considered their beauty routines as an important part of their day. Many Hispanics enjoy taking their time when they are getting ready to ensure that they look their best, something which has increased in recent years, perhaps due to magazines and models, and social media.”

But surgical cosmetic procedures aren’t the only way in which you can obtain your ideal image of beauty. There are many products and tools available that can be used to ensure that you look your best at all times. For example, beauty apps are becoming increasingly popular.

If you want to try out new looks and learn more about your skin, then these are the apps that will help you achieve that:

This wrinkle analysis app uses your selfies to track changes the signs of aging that appear on your face. The app asks users to photograph their face weekly, or even once a day, so you can see how your skincare is affecting the appearance of your skin. The app’s algorithm looks at five areas, including your forehead, your eyebrows, your eyes and cheeks, and also around your mouth.

The collected data is analyzed and then lets you know of any visible wrinkles and changes to your skin. You’ll receive a RYNKL score, where a lower number means you have less noticeable wrinkles.

Marketed as your ‘personal skincare coach’, TroveSkin uses artificial intelligence to measure your pores, wrinkles, texture, and spots, to create personalized skincare recommendations and improve your skin.

You’re asked to complete a skincare quiz and skin analysis, so the app can track any changes in your skin over time. There’s also personalized articles and skincare tips, as well as product recommendations.

It may be designed with the DECIEM brands in mind but the Skincare Routine app works with any skincare products and aims to create a personalized regimen for your skin. You can add the products you use in your routine.

You can also use the app to keep track of when you notice your skin is looking particularly good or bad, and also note down extra details for your own records. Plus, it even lets you set up notifications to remind you about your daily routine and share your routine with others interested in skincare on your Instagram or other forums.

Check out more of the latest apps available and find new ways in which you can improve your skincare and beauty routine, after all looking great makes you feel even better.

