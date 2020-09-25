The best video game livestreaming platforms, ranked

Once upon a time, video games and livestreaming were two separate ideas. Then, over time, they merged together to bring you a unique virtual experience. The success of sites like Twitch has shown that people enjoy watching other people play video games. In recent years, the streaming industry has expanded at an astounding rate.

It’s an interesting time for game streaming services, however, as even big players like the Microsoft-owned Mixer has fallen to the wayside in the past year.

Now, you have entire competitions revolving around things like esports and competitive virtual gaming. There are plenty of video game livestreaming platforms out there, but here are the ten best.

AfreecaTV is a popular global streaming service. You can find just about anything on here, including gaming streamers. However, the site can sometimes feel lacking as it’s yet to gain traction.

There is a cool feature where viewers can record their own clips, so you’re not relying on archives or the streamer to post something later. Loading times may take a while, but the quality is overall good – especially when the stream broadcasts from another location, like Twitch.

BIGO Live is another platform with potential. It has plenty of streams to watch at any given time but finding them may be a little difficult. You can sort by specific games like Fortnite and Call of Duty, but the search features could use some updates — as can the chat and stream on the viewer’s side.

Still, it’s a platform that has room to grow and become a strong competitor.

GosuGamers is a platform on the rise. With a focus on competitive games, GosuGamers gives gamers a way to follow the competitive scene of games like PUBG, Dota 2, and more. The quality of the stream is solid and there are a lot of cool features for fans of competitive gaming.

However, on the viewer’s side, the user interface, while clean, can be difficult to navigate at some points. Plus, the chat acts more like a discussion board in its spread-out format.

In 2017, streaming company Azubu acquired another streaming platform, Hitbox. They then rebranded as Smashcast — which has turned out to be a great move. From the organization to the color schemes, Smashcast provides a clean user interface for everything.

One of the coolest features of this service is that it categorizes streams into private, public, and adult only. You can do the same with your own clips. The one downside to this platform is that you’ll need a beefy computer and high-speed inter. However, if you have that, then Smaschast is an immersive experience for streaming.

Caffeine is a free platform, like most on this list, that has a lot of potential to stand out in the crowd. As a gaming platform, it goes above and beyond and includes channels and content of all types. It also has popular entertainment channels that are less gaming oriented.

While the gaming quality is good, resolution can sometimes be a little grainy. Caffeine also doesn’t currently have archiving abilities, so gamers will need to record the stream to save it.

Mobcrush is a unique platform for livestreaming since it lets you broadcast across other sites. For instance, you can play and record your game on Mobcrush while projecting it onto your Twitch, Facebook and YouTube accounts at the same time.

The user interface is easy to work with and it operates with the gamer instead of hindering them. There’s also not too much of a lag when broadcasting. Mobcrush combines chatrooms, too, which brings people together and can help grow audiences.

On the viewer side of things, though, there aren’t as many innovative features as the streaming side.

Launching just a few years ago in 2018, DLive has already gained significant traction. The platform is easy to get started with as a viewer or as a gamer. One of the key features is the ability to raise funds through streaming. Gamers can also monetize their streams as well.

These methods of fundraising expand what’s possible for organizations and individuals. Plus, DLive states it will not take a cut out of the funds that streamers garner. After internet star PewDiePie joined DLive, the platform got a bump in viewers — since he has over 100 million YouTube subscribers. It’s easy to use and holding steady as a livestreaming platform.

Games on Facebook aren’t a new development. What is new, though, is the extents to which Facebook has developed the platform since games like Farmville ran the platform. Now, you can use the social media site for video game livestreaming.

It’s a solid platform, which a vast array of games to choose from. You can broadcast from your desktop or mobile device, engage with friends, and connect with new people. Interestingly, Facebook tries to optimize the platform, so it suggests to you content it thinks you’ll like.

While it’s a good step to keep up with the gaming revolution, it’s perhaps not as innovative for Facebook as one would hope.

For video game streaming, YouTube is a close second to Twitch. They both have similar, easy-to-use features like real-time chats and quality graphics. With YouTube, any gamer can go live at any time, whether they schedule it or not. Afterward, they can publish the stream as a video for everyone to watch.

Additionally, YouTube Gaming is a channel on the platform that compiles every livestream happening now. Explore and find your favorite streamers or find someone completely new. The live chat lets you connect and bond with like-minded people. Streams are available in 4K at 60 fps, which is a nice feature for those with blazing fast internet that want to watch streams in the highest definition possible.

Coming in on top, Twitch is the reigning champion for video game livestreaming. It’s a unique platform that brings together fast, clear streaming in high-quality that you can sit back and enjoy. With the real-time chat, you can connect with people from all over the world.

The user interface is straightforward and easy to use with unique chat features and emoticons, ways to make money and platform adaptation. Stream or view from mobile and desktop devices.

Twitch is on track to pass 40 million users by 2021. It’s wildly popular and completely free — subscribe to your favorite gamers and watch them play in seconds. You can upgrade to a Turbo plan if you’d like for $8.99 per month.

Testing the streams

Everyone is different, so when it comes to picking a streaming service, people have various preferences. For instance, if you’re someone who wants to test out an up-and-coming platform, then Mobcrush or Caffeine might be the one for you. If you want something more standard, then go with Twitch or Youtube.

You can also try them all out since they’re free! Find what works for you and then create your account. Good luck out there!

