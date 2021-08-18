The Kindle Paperwhite lets you read books anywhere. Right now it’s down to $80

We get it. You read it a lot. The pile of books sitting in the corner of your room tells us everything we need to know. If you’re looking to clean up that mess, consider picking up a Kindle Paperwhite because right now it’s down to just $80. This Kindle typically sells for $129.

No more lugging around books. You can take your entire collection with you now anywhere you go. This Kindle is Amazon’s thinnest Kindle and it features a 300 psi glare-free display. This means you can read it anywhere like the beach, the pool, or any other sort of environment. It’s also waterproof too. Click here for the full product details.

If you’re someone who reads a lot of books and running out of space to store them all in your home, we highly suggest checking one of these Kindle’s out because they’re truly clutch when you really need them. Plus, paying $80 vs. the regular $129 is a nice touch too. Click the button below for more details.

