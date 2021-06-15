The latest NFT auction comes from the creator of the World Wide Web

NFTs have been booming in the market over the last couple of months. Now, one of the pioneers of the internet is looking to auction off some original source code as an NFT.

Sir Tim Berners-Lee is credited as the creator of the World Wide Web. Berners-Lee has decided to profit off of that invention by selling the source code he created as an NFT in a Sotheby’s auction.

NFTs, or nonfungible tokens, have burst onto the market in the last few months. An NFT is a type of collectible that is generally tied to a blockchain, like Ethereum. Each collectible is completely unique and people who purchase them retain sole possession of the collectible. Think collectible trading cards in digital format.

This particular NFT is tied directly to Berners-Lee’s work on developing the World Wide Web. According to Mashable, the Sotheby’s auction highlights that Berners-Lee’s NFT consists of four different parts:

“Original time-stamped files containing the source code written by Sir Tim; an animated visualization of the code; a letter written by Sir Tim reflecting on the code and the process of creating it; as well as a digital ‘poster’ of the full code created by Sir Tim from the original files using Python including a graphic of his physical signature.”

Berners-Lee never sold the source code that he created for the World Wide Web. Instead, he and his wife opted to distribute the code for free, allowing for the creation of the internet as we know it today.

The auction will start at $1,000, but if we’ve learned anything about NFTs so far, it’s that this price could soar into the millions.

