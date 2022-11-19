The Mucar CDE900 is a user-friendly vehicle diagnostic tool 

When that check engine light comes on and you take your vehicle into the shop, a mechanic plugs a diagnostic tool into your car’s dash to get error codes from your car’s computer.

That’s exactly what the Mucar CDE900 is, but with a few high-tech features to help mechanics and car owners better understand their vehicles. It features a four-inch touchscreen and connects to WiFi for free lifetime updates.

The Mucar CDE900 is available on Amazon for $64.99 or on Aliexpress for a similar price.

Verified Mucar CDE900 OBD2 Scanner For a limited time, this Mucar CDE900 OBD2 Scanner is $10 off at Amazon, bringing the total cost to just $55. It usually sells for $65. $54.99 at Amazon On-Going Offer

And if you act quickly, the company is currently offering a $10 coupon on purchases of the OBD2 diagnostic tool on Amazon.

With the CDE900, Mucar looks to improve the user experience of a standard OBD2 diagnostic tool. The company hopes its touchscreen interface and lifetime free updates help users diagnose and monitor vehicle issues.

What we like about the CDE900

Image: KnowTechie

The CDE900 from Mucar is a full-fledged OBD2 scanner and diagnostic tool. OBD2 is a vehicle standard that allows an onboard computer to translate errors and other engine data to the user.

While there are more substantial and professional diagnostic tools, the Mucar CDE900 is designed for car owners who take a hands-on approach to vehicle ownership.

The CDE900 performs all the tasks that other OBD2 scanner tools perform. It can scan and reset error codes from your car’s computer, monitor your O2 sensor, and more.

Mucar’s scanner can also diagnose the four main systems in your car, including your engine system (ECM), anti-lock brakes (ABS), airbags (SRS), and transmission system (TCM), but that will cost you an extra $40 that you can purchase from the scanner itself.

Verified Mucar CDE900 OBD2 Scanner For a limited time, this Mucar CDE900 OBD2 Scanner is $10 off at Amazon, bringing the total cost to just $55. It usually sells for $65. $54.99 at Amazon On-Going Offer

Plus, for $40, you can get a device that can diagnose ABS/SRS/ECM/TCM systems. Among the many 4-system diagnostic devices on the market, the Mucar CDE900 is the most cost-effective.

I think it’s still a good deal compared to other diagnostic tools on the market.

And what sets the Mucar CDE900 apart from other OBD2 scanners and diagnostic tools is the four-inch touchscreen. The tool runs an Android operating system with 2GB of RAM, so you shouldn’t worry about slowing down.

The CDE900 also has widespread compatibility, working with 99 percent of vehicles that fit the OBD2 standard. Plus, it supports 16 languages, with more potentially coming in future updates.

Speaking of updates, the CDE900 is Wi-Fi connected. So that means there’s no need to connect to a computer when it’s time for an update. Mucar tells KnowTechie that users get free updates for life.

Finally, the tool has a 1,500mAh battery included. That should be plenty of battery life to keep your diagnostics running for a while.

What we don’t like about the CDE900

Image: KnowTechie

While the CDE900 is a pretty solid diagnostics tool, Mucar could improve a few things on the device.

First, there’s no Bluetooth connection. Many of today’s OBD2 scanners come with Bluetooth capabilities for a wireless connection to your vehicle. That can make things a bit more convenient.

But you’ll have to plug in the CDE900 through the dedicated 16-pin diagnostic port on your vehicle. However, it comes with a four-foot cable, so you should have plenty of room to work with.

Verified Mucar CDE900 OBD2 Scanner For a limited time, this Mucar CDE900 OBD2 Scanner is $10 off at Amazon, bringing the total cost to just $55. It usually sells for $65. $54.99 at Amazon On-Going Offer

Lacking Bluetooth isn’t a huge deal, but it would be a nice extra convenience. The other thing we noticed is the lack of instructions on board.

Mucar says it has instructions for using the device coded into its software. However, there’s nothing there when navigating to the supposed instruction page.

This could be something that Mucar plans on adding in a future update. But for now, it’s missing and you’ll have to use the device to learn exactly how it works.

Should you buy the Mucar CDE900?

Image: KnowTechie

The Mucar CDE900 is a compact and user-friendly OBD2 diagnostic tool. Its unique touchscreen improves the user experience, and the WiFi connection offers a lifetime of free updates.

It’s a great tool for those who like to work on their cars in the driveway or to run emergency diagnostics on their vehicle.

There are more advanced diagnostic tools that you’ll find in a mechanic’s shop, but the CDE900 is great to have at home or in your glove box.

Again, it’s available on Amazon for $69.99 and AliExpress for a similar price. If you head to Amazon quickly, you can clip a $10 coupon to save a little extra on your purchase.

Learn More MUCAR CDE900 OBD2 Car Diagnostic Tool MUCAR’s diagnostic reader is a great tool for those who like to work on their cars in the driveway or run emergency diagnostics on their vehicle. Dive deeper by clicking below. See at Amazon See at AliExpress

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.