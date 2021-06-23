The Myst VR remake is finally coming to more platforms in the fall – no VR required

A virtual reality remake of the popular 1993 title Myst was released last year for Facebook’s Oculus Quest platform. During that release, Cyan Worlds, the developers of the game, ensured us that the remake would soon be available for other platforms. Now, we have finally gotten some word of when we’ll see the game on those platforms.

Myst sees players travel through a mysterious world(s) filled with newly arrived aliens. You have to solve puzzles and travel to new worlds to help the explorer Atrus, who is responsible for connecting different worlds. Together, the two of you help establish new worlds in order to help the exiled aliens.

Myst released to Oculus Quest last fall to pretty good reviews. Now, the company has laid out its plans to expand to more platforms. According to The Verge, the game will be coming to PC and Mac sometime in the third quarter of this year.

Both the PC and Mac versions of the game will be able to be played on any supported VR headset on the platforms. Additionally, this version of Myst will be capable of playing on any regular 2D monitor in addition to its VR capabilities. That means even more people will get to experience this classic game across multiple platforms.

For now, the PC and Mac releases are the only ones that Cyan Worlds has told us about, but the company did originally say they had plans for more platforms beyond PC and Mac. The PC and Mac versions of the game can now be wish listed on Steam, and both versions should become available in the next few months.

