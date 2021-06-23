Some xCloud games are getting a performance boost to match the Xbox Series X|S

Microsoft has been in the process of upgrading the server performance of its cloud game streaming service, xCloud. A couple of weeks ago, the company confirmed that it was in the final stages of bringing that performance upgrade, and now some users have found evidence of the boosted performance in a few games.

Microsoft has been working to bring xCloud up to the standards of its next-gen console, the Xbox Series X|S. Improvements to the service’s network will mean faster loading times, higher frame rates, and better optimization for next-gen games.

According to The Verge’s Tom Warren, some games on xCloud seem to have already received a boost in performance. Warren notes that both Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Rainbow Six Siege contain new graphics settings that weren’t previously found.

it looks like xCloud just got the Xbox Series X hardware upgrade for certain games. Yakuza, Rainbow Six Siege, and others are showing 120fps or gfx options, and are loading faster pic.twitter.com/BUU866V0BF — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 22, 2021

Microsoft hasn’t yet said anything about a rollout of xCloud’s updated performance. In a statement to The Verge, the company said. “We’re continuously testing new features and making improvements to create a better Xbox Cloud Gaming experience. We’ll have more to share soon about the upgrades we’re making to our Microsoft Datacenters.”

This is exactly what that looks like. It seems like Microsoft is slowly rolling out upgraded features to certain xCloud games in order to gauge the performance of the upgrades it has made to its datacenters.

For now, we will just have to wait and see what kind of plans the company has for increasing xCloud’s performance. I wouldn’t be surprised if we get another update on the status of Microsoft’s datacenters very soon.

