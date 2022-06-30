The new Nikon Z30 camera is perfect for vloggers

Nikon has launched a vlogger’s dream camera. The Nikon Z30 ticks almost all the boxes for a creator-focused mirrorless camera, and it starts from $710.

We said “almost” all of the boxes in the lede, so we’re going to get that out of the way first. The Nikon Z30 doesn’t have an electronic viewfinder. That’s it, that’s the missing thing. For pretty much anything else you could think of, the Z30 has what you need.

Nikon packed a 20.9-megapixel APS-C sensor into this tiny powerhouse. Then they added the Z-mount for interchangeable lenses, a flip-out display, 4K 30p video recording, and a 125-minute recording time at 1080p when plugged into power.

Importantly, you also get Nikon’s eye- and face-tracking autofocus. That’s exactly what you want as a vlogger or other creator. A tally light on the front reminds you when you’re recording.

Nikon has also added dual-stereo mics, for run-and-gun shooting, or you can plug in a 3.5mm mic at any time.

You can also use the Z30 as a webcam, in two different ways. There is a micro-HDMI port with a clean signal without any settings icons shown, to feed into a capture card. Or you can use it via USB-C at a lower quality.

The Nikon Z30 has a small battery, due to its size. You’ll still get 330 shots if you’re taking photos, and you can power the camera via USB-C, so power banks are always an option.

You can preorder the Z30 right now, from Nikon, Adorama, Amazon, or any other Nikon distributor. It’ll be released in mid-July.

$710 gets you the body only, $850 gets you a DX 16-50 f/3.5-6.3 lens as well, or $1,200 adds a DX 50-250 f/4.5-6.3 telephoto to the mix. All options let you add a creator’s accessory kit for $150, which adds a tripod/grip, a Bluetooth remote control, and an on-camera mic from Rode.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.