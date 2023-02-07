The Ntonpower Pocket Power Strip revolutionizes desk setups

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

If you struggle to keep all of your devices charged up, you might want to consider a GaN charging brick for fast charging.

Ntonpower’s Pocket Power Strip is a great option for people who need to keep multiple devices charged constantly. It has a couple of USB ports and four AC outlets to power devices to keep your devices charged.

And speed is the key with the Pocket Power Strip, offering 45W of power draw, so you don’t have to worry about long waits when you run out of battery.

It’s essentially an extension cord with many outputs and efficient power delivery to keep multiple devices powered up simultaneously.

It’s available from the company’s website for $34.99 or Amazon for $39.99.

Plenty of ports

Most of the time, a charging brick has to take up an outlet that can’t be used for anything else. But the Ntonpower Pocket Power Strip multiplies a single outlet into four AC and two USB ports.

It includes two three-prong outlets and two two-prong outlets. So you should theoretically be able to power most of what’s on your desk with this single power strip.

Additionally, there’s a single USB-A 18W PD port dedicated to charging and a 45W USB-C port that charges your devices super fast. It can charge a MacBook Pro up to 50% in a little over 30 minutes.

Design

The Pocket Power Strip is designed with portability in mind. With the constant hassle of life, it’s nice to have an all-in-one charger that you can neatly fold up and carry around in your pocket.

It comes with a four-foot cord that plugs into the wall.

You might think that would add a lot to the overall footprint of the charger, but it wraps up really nicely. There are slots along each side of the charger that you can neatly wrap the cord in.

Plug the three-prong cable into one of the three-prong outlets on the device, and you have a neat, easy-to-carry charger that you can wrap up and take with you on the road.

The Pocket Power Strip fits easily in the palm of your hand or inside your pocket.

Wide compatibility

In terms of compatibility, it can’t get much better than the Pocket Power Strip.

Whether on Apple, Android, or any other electronic device, you can get charged up to full with the Ntonpower Pocket Power Strip.

The USB-C port on the device is best for keeping most of your mobile devices charged. It offers 45W of charging power, which is faster than your average charger.

And if that one’s in use, you can use the USB-A port as a secondary charging method. It’s a bit slower, at just 18W of power, but that’s still a significant power draw for a USB-A port.

Finally, there are four additional ports with AC connections for extra charging.

The device has two three-prong ports and two two-prong ports, so you should rarely have to worry about running out of ports with this device.

Check out the Ntonpower Pocket Power Strip for all your charging needs

The Pocket Power Strip is mainly marketed as a fast-charging power brick, but it’s much more than that. It’s an extension cord with a full power strip, with six total ports you can use simultaneously.

It’s the perfect option for a desktop setup with a computer, mobile device, and a few other things that need power or regular charging.

The speed of the included USB-C port is impressive and helpful when you run out of battery. Using this charger won’t take long to get you back in the action.

Again, the Pocket Power Strip is available on the Ntonpower website for $34.99 and Amazon for $39.99.

How the Ntonpower Pocket Power Strip stacks up against the competition

Ntonpower Pocket Power Strip Anker 521 Power Strip USB Max Power Output 45W 30W Number of Outlets 4 3 Number of USB Ports 3 3 Cable Length/ft 4 feet 5 feet Price $34.99 $39.99 Size 3.94 x 2.36 x 1.57 inches 4.57 x 1.97 x 1.28 inches Weight 8 oz 8 oz

Ntonpower Pocket Power Strip (45W USB-C) 4.5 $47.99 $39.99 The Pocket Power Strip is mainly marketed as a fast-charging power brick, but it’s much more than that. It’s an extension cord with a full power strip, with six total ports you can use simultaneously. See at Amazon See at Ntonpower KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

