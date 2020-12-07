These Bose SoundSport Free wireless headphones are discounted to just $100 right now

If you don’t mind a refurb, eBay currently has these Bose SoundSport Free wireless headphones discounted down to just $100 right now. It typically sells for $199.

Demanding workouts demand SoundSport Free truly wireless in-ear headphones. They’re completely free of wires, so you’ll enjoy complete freedom of movement. They’re sweat and weather-resistant, too. Bose StayHear+ Sport tips are designed to stay secure and comfortable all workout long. And the earbuds are packed full of technology that makes your music sound so clear and powerful, you’ll push past your limits.

For just $100, you really can’t go wrong. Now keep in mind, this is a certified refurbished product. The item is in a pristine, like-new condition. It has been professionally inspected, cleaned, and restored by the manufacturer. The item will be in new packaging with original or new accessories. For more details, click the button below.

