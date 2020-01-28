Drop+THX wireless headphones aim to bring audiophile quality to your mobile devices

It’s no secret we love headphones here at KnowTechie, so our interest was quickly piqued when we saw Drop working on some very cool wireless headphones in collaboration with THX. Their Drop x THX Pandas look the business, with planar drivers, THX goodness and subtle styling that won’t jump out at you.

They’re also discounted by 20 percent for you early birds, so head on over to Indiegogo to check them out.

Grab the Drop x THX Panda wireless headphones while you can

There are some big claims coming from Drop for these headphones, with “world’s first” mentioned on five occasions. If the specs live up to the hype, Drop has a winner on its hands here.

I mean, check out these specs:

THX AAA amplifier tech for pure and distortion-free audio

for pure and distortion-free audio Drop Ribbon Planar Drivers which are usually only found on high-end wired headphones, bringing realism and detail to your music

which are usually only found on high-end wired headphones, bringing realism and detail to your music Bluetooth 5.0 because every wireless set of cans should be the latest Bluetooth spec for clear connectivity

because every wireless set of cans should be the latest Bluetooth spec for clear connectivity Long battery life , with days of operation from every full charge

, with days of operation from every full charge Built-in microphone and voice assistants , because we can’t be without using our headphones for calls or asking for the latest sports scores

, because we can’t be without using our headphones for calls or asking for the latest sports scores Control stick so you don’t have to wrestle with imprecise touch controls

so you don’t have to wrestle with imprecise touch controls Boom mic attachment because you deserve the best for your gaming communications (this is sold separately)

Head on over to Indiegogo where you can grab a pair of Drop x THX Panda wireless headphones for $319, a 20-percent discount for grabbing them early.

Our usual crowdfunding disclaimer still applies, even though Drop has a history of coming through with the goods for its self-designed products. There might be delays in shipping, as with any crowdfunding campaign, and there’s always a chance you’ll not end up with the product you backed (although this is far less common nowadays).

What do you think? Interested in this new headphone collab? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

