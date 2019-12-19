Spotify is testing Tastebuds, a feature that helps you discover your friends’ favorite music

Spotify seems to be testing out a new social sharing feature called Tastebuds, which lets you discover just how bad (or good, I guess) your friends’ taste in music is.

First spotted by app-wrangler Jane Manchun Wong, the feature adds a new navigation option next to your existing Library and Home/Browse sections, so you can trawl through your friends’ libraries without having to ask them for recommendations.

Sounds like a fairly antisocial, social feature to me…

Spotify’s newest feature lets you listen to the stuff your friends listen to most

Tastebuds is a new way to discover music based on your friends’ musical tastes. You’ll be able to scroll through your friends’ musical choices, without having to talk to them. Isn’t technology great?

The real question here is: Will Spotify even launch Tastebuds?

I mean, here’s a list of other social sharing features that the music streaming service created but didn’t release:

Friends Weekly playlists, which would create playlists based on what your friends have been listening to

Social Listening, which would let you and a friend listen to the same songs simultaneously

And let’s not forget the ill-fated in-app inbox for sharing tracks that got shuttered in favor of using other messaging apps

With the music streaming market getting crowded, maybe more social sharing options like Tastebuds is just what Spotify needs to stay on top. Just please, don’t copy Snapchat in everything, like some social networks we won’t name…

What do you think? Is this a feature you’d like to see come to Spotify? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: