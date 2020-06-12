These fancy schmancy Samsung portable chargers are deeply discounted today

OMG, we get it, you love your Samsung device. But if you really want to show it some love, then you seriously need to invest in these official Samsung fast-charging portable chargers. Today, they’re getting some generous discounts from Amazon in a one-day sale.

In today’s deal, you get two options. There’s one option that lets you charge a Galaxy Watch, and one without that option. These 10,000 mAh Portable Battery charger lets you power up quickly when you’re on the go. Compatibility with a wide variety of charging standards means your phone can get power at its fastest rate, up to 25 Watts.

Whatever option you go with, you’re getting them at some solid prices. But just note, these prices are only good for today or until supplies run out, so don’t hesitate to jump on this. We’re guessing these will sell out fast. Click the button below for more details.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.