These JBL headphones normally cost $150. Right now, eBay is blowing them out for just $40

Listen, I like a pair of decent quality sounding headphones like the next person, but if you gave me the opportunity to buy a $40 pair of headphones from a trusted brand like JBL, I would be all over it. And hey, look at this, eBay is blowing out these JBL E55BT Wireless Bluetooth headphones at just $40 a pop. They typically sell for $150. Additionally, if you prefer to buy them directly from JBL, the same deal can be found on its website here.

These JBL wireless over-ear headphones bring the signature sound of JBL right to your ears. The E55BT is one of our most versatile packages ever, featuring up to 20 hours of battery life and an innovative, stylish fabric headband that emphasizes your fashion quotient.

The ergonomic around-ear design means that your entertainment continues and your fun factor gets amped up no matter what you’re doing – working, commuting, or just making your way around town.

Multi-device connectivity allows you to seamlessly switch between two devices, so you never miss a call. With a sleek appearance, various color options, and the added convenience of a detachable cable with remote and microphone, you’ll never want to be seen without your new JBL headphones.

Not bad for just $40, right? Yea, this is a no-brainer. Whether it’s for you or your crossing a name from your holiday shopping list, this deal definitely shouldn’t be passed up. Click the button below for more details.

