These slick iPhone 11 cases are all 50% off

Look, I get it, you want to rock that new Apple iPhone 11 without any case because it’s a sexy device. It makes sense – until you drop that thang on the sidewalk at 2 am after one too many drinks at the bar. Then you’re going to feel real dumb.

That’s why you need a case that protects your phone but doesn’t add a bunch of bulk to the device. Because ain’t nothing worse than a big ole phone in your pocket. For that, we’ve got three solid options for you, all of which are 50% off right now.

This minimal-profile iPhone 11 case from iPM will only run you $12.99 right now and should definitely be considered if you are looking for a minimal case.

It is perfect if you want to keep some of the shape and form factor of your iPhone 11 but want to at least have some level of protection against the three D’s: drops, dings, and dust. Also, someone higher me for marketing because I just came up with the three D’s on the fly and that ish is catchy, tell me it isn’t.

If you are like me, you hate basically having anything in your pockets. It’s legit so annoying. If you relate to that, then maybe this iPhone 11 case will better suit your needs. It’s also only $12.99.

This bad boi is a bit thicker than the other option above, but with that bulk, you get a convenient, hidden slot for your credit card. Meaning you can hit the town without a bulky wallet to keep up with your credit card.

This phone case basically combines the best of both worlds from the above options and comes in at $12.99.

This snap-on, fabric-backed case is very slim and will protect your iPhone 11 against drops, while also storing a credit card securely in its back pouch. The fabric might be a turn-off for some, however.

