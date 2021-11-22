Amazon shoppers love these translation earbuds. Right now they’re down to $112

If you’re traveling abroad or trying to learn a new language, there’s a number of translation services at your disposal. But most of them require you to jump through hoops before getting a translation. If you have ever used Google Translate, you will know what we are talking about. It’s frustrating and puts off the whole experience.

This is where real-time translation devices come in handy. But for budget-minded buyers, these devices are not cheap. Thankfully, Timekettle is hooking up KnowTechie readers with an exclusive 30% discount on its top-of-the-line offering, the WT2 Plus Language Translator wireless earbuds. Right now, they’re down to just $112 with promo code 9T3KWMYW. They typically sell for $160.

So what does these have to offer? A lot actually. For starters, they are capable of translating up to 40 different languages along with 93 accents in real time, even without an internet connection. In a quiet environment, one person can talk and the other can hear translation at the same time. Tapping the headphones allows you to speak and then instanly recieve a translation back.

Amazon buyers absolutely love these real-time translation earbuds. Here’s how one reviewer puts it:

When I first learned about the WT2 Plus I was a bit skeptical that it could do what their description claimed. Once I set up the earbuds and started using them I was blown away at the accuracy of the translation. My Wife is Latina and I practiced with her since Spanish is her first language. Even she was amazed how well this product works and how accurate it is in the translations.

As you can see from this one example, they work really well. But there’s tons of more postive reviews like this on Amazon, and we’re sure after trying them out for yourself, you can add to collection of reviews.

If you need help with another language or know someone who does, these make for a great holiday gift, and with these discounts, you have more than enough excuses to pick them up. And just as a heads up, this coupon code 9T3KWMYW is valid until November 25, so don’t hesitate to pull the trigger on this. Click the button below for more information.

