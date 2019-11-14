These Z9 Bluetooth headphones are a ridiculous 81% off right now

We all need buds. And I’m not just talking about friends (I’m so lonely omg), but earbuds as well. Even if you own something like the Apple AirPods, having extra sets to use when working out or working in the yard is always nice, because let’s be honest, trying to run with AirPods in is nearly impossible.

If you are looking for some nice earbuds for your active lifestyle, but don’t want to drop a load of cash, these Z9 Bluetooth headphones will fit the bill (literally!) quite nicely. They are currently on sale with savings totally a whopping 81% – bringing the price down from $79.99 to only $14.99. I’ve paid more than that for a meal at Chipotle.

Specs on the Z9 Bluetooth headphones

Listen to high-definition audio w/ the noise-isolating feature

Change track, volume & answer calls using the function buttons on the neckband

Play & enjoy your favorite music from your device via Bluetooth

Enjoy up to 8 hours of playtime & up to 10 hours of talk time w/ the 130mAh battery

If you are looking for a pair of earbuds for working out or just ones you aren’t scared to mess up, $14.99 is a hard price to pass up.

