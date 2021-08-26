This 1TB microSD card normally sells for $230. Right now it’s down to $140

In this day and age, we all could use the extra storage space. Whether it’s for pictures, videos, games, or anything else that requires big chunks of data – there’s not enough storage space to save all this stuff. This is where a microSD card comes into play.

If you need one, and I mean a big one, this 1TB SanDisk microSD card is down to $140 right now. It typically sells for $240. If you’re bad at math like I am, that’s a $90 discount. This card gives you the freedom to shoot, save and share more than ever before.

Sure, $140 sounds like a lot of money right now, but trust me: buy this and you’ll never have to worry about buying one again. If this sounds like your cup of tea, click the button below for more information.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.