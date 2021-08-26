Deals
This 1TB microSD card normally sells for $230. Right now it’s down to $140
You’ll eventually need one of these sometime down the line.
In this day and age, we all could use the extra storage space. Whether it’s for pictures, videos, games, or anything else that requires big chunks of data – there’s not enough storage space to save all this stuff. This is where a microSD card comes into play.
If you need one, and I mean a big one, this 1TB SanDisk microSD card is down to $140 right now. It typically sells for $240. If you’re bad at math like I am, that’s a $90 discount. This card gives you the freedom to shoot, save and share more than ever before.
Sure, $140 sounds like a lot of money right now, but trust me: buy this and you’ll never have to worry about buying one again. If this sounds like your cup of tea, click the button below for more information.
