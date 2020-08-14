This $279 pocket-sized projector will transform how you watch movies

Hey, you. Ready for another night of social distancing? Take your movie night or binge-watching escapades to a whole new level and set up your own cinematic experience at home with the compact PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector, now at 64% off.

Compatible with Android, iOS, Windows, and iMac, this remarkable gadget provides endless content at your fingertips. No longer will you need to watch your favorite Netflix show on a regular screen, this portable device will amplify your viewing possibilities and, best yet, it can be taken with you wherever you go.

Boasting an impressive 200-lumen bulb that brings remarkable clarity, this projector can pair with any of your devices via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The device will display movies, shows, games, and so much more in high-quality 1080p HD resolution with an enormous 240″ picture display that can be showcased on any surface. A wide variety of video and image formats can be shown — as well as the ability to play your favorite tunes — allowing for ultimate flexibility on what you can watch and display. You can even view content while offline.

Its built-in battery brings you 5 hours of video playtime or 50 hours of music playback with every charge. And, with Intelligent keystone auto-correction projection capabilities, built-in Hi-Fi speakers, and a nifty remote control, you’ll have endless possibilities for the placement of the device.

An innovative and new way to watch your favorite movies or play your latest mobile game, the PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector can be yours today for only $279.99 — that’s over $500 off its original price of $799! Bring the big screen to you with this powerful gadget.

