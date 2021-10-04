Deals
This 2TB portable external hard drive is down to an incredible $55 right now
You’re eventually going to need one of these, do yourself a favor and get it on the cheap.
These days, we could all use the extra storage. Whether it’s for pictures, music, PlayStation, and Xbox games – eventually, you’re going to need an external hard drive. And if you need one cheap, Amazon has this 2TB Toshiba portable external hard drive going for $55. It typically sells for $75.
Combining compatibility and portability, the Toshiba Canvio Flex portable external hard drive is designed to work interchangeably with most major USB devices and operating systems. The Canvio Flex is compatible with both Mac and Windows PC, as well as supported tablet devices with USB-C port
For $55, you really can’t go wrong. And if you’re someone who finds themselves always running out of storage space, then you should seriously consider picking one of these up. Trust us; you’ll thank us later. For more information, click the button below.
And if 2TB isn’t cutting it for you, there’s plenty of more deals on a boatload of expandable memory products today in Amazon’s one-day sale. See everything else Amazon has up for grabs today here.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Score three 64GB microSD flash drives for just a measley $20
- Add another year to your PlayStation Plus membership for just $38
- Is your smartphone always low on battery? Get this 20,000 mAh portable charger for just $18
- Score a 3-pack of Kasa smart plugs for just $21
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.