This 2TB portable external hard drive is down to an incredible $55 right now

These days, we could all use the extra storage. Whether it’s for pictures, music, PlayStation, and Xbox games – eventually, you’re going to need an external hard drive. And if you need one cheap, Amazon has this 2TB Toshiba portable external hard drive going for $55. It typically sells for $75.

Combining compatibility and portability, the Toshiba Canvio Flex portable external hard drive is designed to work interchangeably with most major USB devices and operating systems. The Canvio Flex is compatible with both Mac and Windows PC, as well as supported tablet devices with USB-C port

For $55, you really can’t go wrong. And if you’re someone who finds themselves always running out of storage space, then you should seriously consider picking one of these up. Trust us; you’ll thank us later. For more information, click the button below.

And if 2TB isn’t cutting it for you, there’s plenty of more deals on a boatload of expandable memory products today in Amazon’s one-day sale. See everything else Amazon has up for grabs today here.

