This $33 indoor security cam pans, tilts, and works with Alexa and Google Assistant

When it comes to indoor cams, there’s plenty of options to choose from. One of the best out there is the $50 Wyze Cam Pan. Well, if $50 is too rich for your blood, Amazon currently has this Yi pan and tilt cam that’s just as good (if not better) down to just $33 with code RKJQD6KK. This camera typically sells for $48.

This YI 2K indoor security pan & tilt camera is an excellent option to keep watch over your home or business. This camera comes with plenty of great features, such as night vision, 2-way Audio, motion & face Detection, and 360-degree rotation. In addition, it can be controlled with a simple tap on your phone or with your voice using Amazon’s Alex or Google Assistant. Click here for more features.

Home security cameras like this one can come in insanely clutch when you really need them. So being able to score this highly-reviewed camera for just $33 vs. the regular $48 is a no-brainer here. Just be sure to enter code RKJQD6KK at checkout to get the discount. Click the button below for more information.

