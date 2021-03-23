This $34-course bundle will give you the skills you need to master Microsoft Excel

Excel is one of the most efficient tools to boost your employability by developing coveted skills that are relevant to a wide variety of careers. The All-In-One Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle will help you go well beyond the basics of Excel.

In this course bundle, you’ll learn from experts in data science how to use Excel for data visualization, complex math, finance, HR, and more. With 10 courses, 657 lessons, and over 50 hours of content, you’ll walk through the many different features and applications of Excel.

Start out with the basics before diving into more advanced features. Learn about Macros with a course that focuses on them. Then, explore the more advanced features of Excel with courses on creating dashboards and data visualizations.

The courses will take you through Power Query, Power Pivot, and Data Analysis Expressions (DAX). Make sure that your skills translate into using Google Sheets by taking one designed to help you organize information through Google’s spreadsheet tool. Additional courses go over using Excel for HR and Learning and Development (L&D) dashboards and analytics, Microsoft Power BI Desktop, Excel Pivot Tables, data science and machine learning for stocks, and more.

The courses in this bundle have high reviews because they’re straightforward, thorough, and intuitive. As you learn new ways to use Excel, you’ll be able to practice your skills as you go, sharpening your finesse with the software. Valued at $2000, the All-In-One Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle has been highly discounted to just $33.99. Access everything you wanted to know about Excel, and more, with this in-depth online course bundle.

