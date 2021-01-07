This $39 self-charging case tracks your AirPods if they ever get lost

With many of us connecting digitally for everything these days, it’s essential to have quality headphones to keep us productive and entertained. But sometimes, it can be a challenge to find them, resulting in frustrating searches when you need them most. Air Fob: AirPods Tracker is here to help you know where your AirPods are at all times and never misplace them again.

The high-quality silicon Air Fob device protects your expensive AirPods (generation one and two). It easily houses your case (and even charges it in the process), protecting it from any damage while it’s in your purse, pocket, or desk. And, with an easy to use app, you’ll be able to know precisely where your AirPods are at all times.

The tracking security tag is easy to install. All you have to do is attach the Mu tag to the top of your AirPods, download the required app, connect your device to the dashboard within the app, and voila! You’ll get notified directly on your phone or smartwatch on where exactly your AirPods are at any moment in time with an integrated map finder. It’s as easy as that! The Mu tag’s rechargeable battery will last for three weeks at a time on just a 40-minute charge. And once the power runs out, you’ll be able to charge up quickly with its included charger.

For a limited time, the Air Fob: AirPods Tracker is on sale for just $38.99—that’s a 13% discount off its usual price of $45. Grab this deal now to take advantage of this sustainable and eco-friendly app-integrated case and tracker and never lose your AirPods again.

