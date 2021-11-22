This 5TB portable external hard drive is down to an incredible $90 right now

These days, we could all use the extra storage. Whether it’s for pictures, music, PlayStation, and Xbox games – eventually, you’re going to need an external hard drive. And if you need one cheap, Best Buy has this 5TB Western Digital portable external hard drive going for $89.99. It typically sells for $179.

With this Western Digital 5TB portable drive, you can access high-capacity storage wherever you are, whenever you want. It provides ample space for storing documents, photos, music, and more. Its auto backup software manages the drive’s settings conveniently and is super easy to use.

For $90, you really can’t go wrong. And if you’re someone who finds themselves always running out of storage space, then you should seriously consider picking one of these up. Trust us; you’ll thank us later. For more information, click the button below.

